Go North Devon Cancer Care Car driver Norman Brend. Picture: GND Go North Devon Cancer Care Car driver Norman Brend. Picture: GND

This local service supports cancer patients who need to get to hospital for chemotherapy and essential cancer-related appointments at hospitals in North Devon.

Every donation made via the online crowdfunder will hugely help local cancer patients who might otherwise struggle to get to their hospital appointments due to a lack of transport in this predominately rural area.

The door-to-door service was set up in 2014 and is a huge help for people who do not have their own transport or cannot find public transport to tie in with their hospital and treatment appointments.

Jennifer Brierley from Northam who uses the service said: “The service is an absolute Godsend and the work they do is priceless.”

North Devon Cancer Care Car client Louise Rands-Silva from Bideford says the service is essential. Picture: GND North Devon Cancer Care Car client Louise Rands-Silva from Bideford says the service is essential. Picture: GND

While Louise Rands-Silva from Bideford, who has just recently started using the service, added: “I’m really grateful for the car service. People don’t realise how anxious and worried you are when you’re diagnosed with cancer and it’s the little things that really matter.

“Getting transport to your appointments for treatment and medication is essential because it’s what’s keeping you alive and I am so grateful for this.”

Sharon Lynch, the manager of Go North Devon Ltd said: “We believe the North Devon Cancer Care Car provides a vital service across North Devon and helps people to get to their oncology appointments for life saving treatment.

“For some of the passengers it involves a round trip of 60 miles which can be challenging enough when you’re feeling well.

“The car service has often been described as a ‘safety net’ by those who use it, and this is certainly true as users of the car can concentrate on their health needs and not worry about transport at a time in their lives when a little extra help and support is a necessity not a luxury.”

Go North Devon is now urging local people to show their support for the service appeal and help it reach its crowdfunding target.

To make a donation please go online at https://avivacommunityfund.co.uk/support-north-devons-cancer-care-car-service .