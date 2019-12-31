Tasmin Andrew is already getting stuck in after previously working in the cancer services team at Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust, co-ordinating the variety of staff caring for cancer patients.

Tasmin said: "The centre is going to be a wonderful resource for the patients of North Devon. Our vision is to provide patients and their families with information and support to help them feel safe and supported at every stage of their cancer journey.

"I am so proud to be part of this and so excited to be part of an amazing team here in North Devon.

"I'm looking forward to working with a wide range of people in this role, including volunteers, hospital staff and complementary therapists. Together we will deliver the best possible service for patients and their loved ones."

The centre will provide health and wellbeing advice, access to complementary therapies, counselling, support with financial planning and more, and will also include an accommodation wing.

Many of the services being offered in the Cancer and Wellbeing Centre will be staffed by volunteers.

Lots of people have signed up already, but centre manager Tasmin is looking for more people to join her team.

She said: "We would love to hear from anyone who can contribute some of their time to this wonderful service. We have vacancies for volunteer advisors, administrators, gardeners, meet and greeters and complementary therapists.

"We provide full training to help you get started - we won't throw you in at the deep end! You will receive support, guidance and training that will help you to get started and extend your knowledge and experience."

An open day for anyone interested in volunteering will be held on Saturday, January 18 at the Seamoor Unit at North Devon District Hospital.

There will be two sessions, one at 10am and one at noon. Potential volunteers can meet the staff, have a look around the new centre and talk to other volunteers about their experiences.

For more information about volunteering with Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust and to apply, visit www.ndhtjobs.com/volunteering. Or call the volunteer recruitment manager for an information pack on 01271 313933.