The new Cancer and Wellbeing Centre at North Devon District Hospital is set to open in spring 2020. Picture: NDHT

The appeal has received £300,000 from the National Lottery, bringing the much-needed facility a step closer to reality.

The centre, which has been entirely funded by charitable contributions to hospital charity Over and Above, is nearing completion and is planned to open in spring 2020.

A further £400,000 needs to be raised before then to meet the total build cost.

Ian Roome, head of fundraising at Over and Above, explained: "We began fundraising for the centre in 2017 and have raised £1.1million towards the total build costs of £1.5m. This is thanks to the fantastic generosity of people in North Devon.

"We still have some distance to go to cover the costs of the final stages of the build and to fund its continued operation. Any contributions are very welcome!"

The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded Over and Above the total of £305,928 over three years to help towards the running costs of the new centre, once it is built.

This includes a manager to oversee the running of the centre and support a team of volunteers. To keep it running after this, £115,000 will need to be raised each year.

Tom McCulloch, head of funding for the South West of England at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: "It's inspiring to see people from across North Devon coming together to support this fundraising drive.

"We're really looking forward to seeing the centre open next year - and it goes without saying that we're proud to help cover the running costs.

"But the real thanks here is to National Lottery players - without them, this grant wouldn't be possible."

Julie Whitton, Over and Above fundraising officer, said: "We are absolutely delighted the Lottery has recognised how much the centre will benefit people across North Devon.

"Now the running costs are covered for a few years, we can focus on raising the funds needed to finish the build."

The centre will support cancer patients, people with long-term conditions and their families through every stage of their journey, from diagnosis, through treatment and beyond.

To donate, take part in a fundraising event or leave a legacy, please visit www.overandabove.org.uk, call the fundraising team on 01271 311772 or email ndht.charity@nhs.net.