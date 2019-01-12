The council is holding a special event for prospective candidates or anyone who would like to find out more about becoming a councillor on Tuesday, February 5 at 6.15pm in the Barum Room at Brynsworthy Environment Centre near Roundswell.

It is particularly keen to hear from any younger people who might be interested in the challenge, to give a wider demographic spread making up the 42 wards that will be up for grabs on Thursday, May 2.

The informal event on February 5 aims to give people an understanding of what the role involves and discuss aspects of becoming a councillor.

There will also be the chance to chat to existing councillors about how they manage to juggle full time employment and family life with serving their community.

No formal qualifications are required to become a councillor, and people are not expected to be a member of a political party.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old and be registered to vote in the North Devon Council district, or have lived, worked or owned property there for at least 12 months prior to the election.

Councillor are not ‘paid’ but do receive a basic allowance of £4,661, which can increase depending on what committees they belong to or roles they hold within the council. They can also claim travel or subsistence expenses if on council business.

Of the current councillors, around three quarters of them are over 60 and the majority are male as well - the youngest councillor is 44.

Leader of North Devon Council, Councillor Des Brailey, says: “Decisions made by councillors affect the lives of everyone in the area in countless ways. Representing a population of over 93,000 across the district, understanding the issues and concerns they face and taking action are the most important tasks that any councillor undertakes.

“North Devon Council can only be as effective, relevant and vibrant as the people elected to run it. The council needs councillors who are capable, energetic and engaged, with a commitment to local people and a passion for change.”

Anyone who would like to find out more can simply turn up at the February 5 event, or call 01271 388253 or email memberservices@northdevon.gov.uk .