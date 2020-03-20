Barnstaple pub the Bull and Bear is offering free sandwiches for children in the community on weekdays from Monday, March 23

Bull and Bear and Custom House owner Matt Spencer said: “Many of the staff here and at Custom House have children, myself included, and we know how much the extra cost of meals when the kids are off school can quickly mount up.

“We just thought if we can do this little thing to help out then it might just take one worry off of some already very concerned and stressed families.

“We’ve seen some awesome local examples of community spirit since all this started and we just wanted to do our bit to help.”

Parents are asked to message the pub on Facebook between 3pm and 5pm the day before with the full name of the person picking up lunches – limited to four per person – and their choice of ham, cheese or jam sandwiches.

The lunches – of which there will be a daily limit – will be available to collect between 11.30am and 12.30pm the following day.

The Aggi in Braunton is also offering free school meals for children in the Braunton area.

A Facebook post from the pub in East Street said it help out families that usually get free school meals by offering a basic hot or cold meal.

