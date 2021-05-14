North Devon business signs up to 1 billion tree project

Published: 9:00 AM May 14, 2021

Leading Devon-based software company RapidReg Ltd. is on a quest to plant 1 billion trees as part a non-profit arm of the business to save the planet by offsetting the carbon footprint generated by businesses, whilst helping them to attract a new wave of green-minded consumers.

Specialist steelwork fabricators ANY Weld Ltd, located in Barnstaple is a respected steel fabrication company specialising in the design, manufacture, and installation of structural steelwork and architectural glass and metalwork.

The North Devon company was one of the first businesses to sign up to ‘The Billion Trees Project’. Ella Townsend, sales and marketing assistant discovered the ambitious conservation project through a LinkedIn post from co-founder Chris Collins, she said: “We were looking for ways to market our efforts to be as environmentally friendly as possible and engage with our customers, so this exciting new project fitted the bill perfectly. It’s a win:win situation; we’re building on our client relationships by helping plant trees to offset our carbon footprint; the project is creating jobs and helping restore areas of deforestation, and all for just 15p per tree.”

Studies suggest between 75%-90% of the total global carbon emissions are produced by businesses and not individuals.

Proactive tech entrepreneur Chris Collins said: “We work with qualified tree planting partners covering a wide range of countries including, Central America; Madagascar; Mozambique and Kenya. We’re on a mission to plant one billion trees helping businesses to go green, attract like-minded customers, improve marketing processes, and make the world a better place for a small cost per tree! Businesses’ energy supply alone contributes around 18% to carbon emissions in the UK, and forward-thinking companies like ANY Weld can make a real difference to these figures by taking a few easy steps.

“The project will help businesses move closer towards being carbon negative by incentivising consumers to plant a tree in exchange for their marketing data.”

ANY Weld CEO - Aaron Yeo confirmed: “We are part of the steel industry which is always going to be responsible for a percentage of carbon emissions, so by planting trees, we are able to take ownership of carbon offsetting.

“We think it’s vitally important for businesses to play their part in becoming more sustainable and as ANY Weld grows, we want to clearly demonstrate our company ethos by our actions and encourage others to follow.

“We hope our customers share our belief that the biggest changes are as a result of us working together and we really appreciate them helping us to make these improvements for the benefit of everyone.”

For more information visit: https://anyweld.co.uk/