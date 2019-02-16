North Devon Council is holding the business consultation event at Brynsworthy Environment Centre on Monday.

Those attending will receive an update on the council’s 2019/20 budget and be able to find out just how their business rates are spent. There will also be an opportunity to comment on the council’s economic priorities.

NDC’s deputy leader and executive member for economic development and regeneration, Councillor Pat Barker, said: “We look forward to engaging with as many local businesses as possible at this event.

“It is a good opportunity for us to share our financial plans for the next year, and to hear any views and ideas local businesses may have.”

The business consultation event will be held in the Barum room Barnstaple at 4pm. Attendees do not need to book.