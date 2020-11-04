Offenders cut their way into containers and units and took high-value power tools from business units in Bratton Fleming, Braunton and Knowstone.

Police are investigating whether the burglaries, which occurred between Friday, October 30 and Sunday, November 1, are linked.

Items stolen include Stihl chainsaws, strimmers, a power washer, concrete breakers and power jigsaws have been stolen as well as camping equipment.

Police have linked the recent spate of thefts to a previous spree, which involved break-ins at Yelland Industrial Estate, Southfork ATB cycle store in Braunton, and Killacleave Recycling Centre in Ilfracombe.

Police are appealing for information and would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously, or any suspicious vehicles in the area in the days prior to the break-ins.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may be aware of the sale of any of the tools.

Anyone with information which could assist police in their enquiries is asked to contact 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting the crime reference, CR/092495/20