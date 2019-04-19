April and early May are the best time to see these protected flowers, and there are some lovely spots to enjoy a bluebell walks in North Devon.

And with the weather looking good over the Easter weekend, why not get out and see if you can find them?

Here are five spots for a bluebell walk in North Devon…

Brownsham Wood, Bideford

Brownsham is a National Trust owned property near Hartland. It's a prime spot for finding carpets of bluebells in the spring months, beneath the open woodland.

It also has a rich diversity of wildlife, and connects to the South West Coast Path for easy access.

Hartland Abbey

Hartland Abbey is prime spot for walking among the bluebells – they even host their own bluebell days during April.

Enjoy woodland walks against the beautiful backdrop of the abbey and grounds. Entrance fees apply, see their website.

Borough Woods, Ilfracombe

Borough Woods boasts one of the longest remaining stretches of ancient woodland in North Devon and it is cloaked in bluebells throughout May.

In fact, you can find 37 different types of plant species to enjoy. Take the whole family for a lovely woodland walk or picnic lunch.

Heddon Valley

Wander through the wildflowers through the woodlands of Watersmeet and Heddon Valley this spring.

You can pick up a trail map from the National Trust shop between 11am and 3.30pm, or download them from the website. This will help you find the best blooms around.

RHS Garden Rosemoor

The woodland areas of RHS Garden Rosemoor in Torrington are a great spot to have a wander and see all sorts of beautiful wildflowers.

The Torrington Wood area above Lady Anne's Garden has been planted with 70,000 native bluebell bulbs, so it makes for a picturesque amble.