Twins Emma and Sophie LIncoln with mum Louise and grandparents back in the summer showing off the thank you drawings put out for their North Devon Council green bin collection crews. Twins Emma and Sophie LIncoln with mum Louise and grandparents back in the summer showing off the thank you drawings put out for their North Devon Council green bin collection crews.

Youngsters have been leaving drawings and thank you letters on their bins to thank Den Scott and his colleagues for their work during both lockdowns and beyond.

As a thank you, Den has been delivering surprise advent calendars and chocolate selection packs to homes where children had left their letters and drawings.

Two youngsters who were especially delighted to receive their advent calendars were five-year-old twins Emma and Sophie Lincoln, from Roundswell.

Their mum Louise said: “I’m so glad it’s December now as they have been asking everyday since they were delivered when they can open them.

North Devon Council green bin lorry driver Den Scott has been dropping off surprise Christmas advent calendars and selection boxes for youngsters who have supported their local collection teams during the pandemic. North Devon Council green bin lorry driver Den Scott has been dropping off surprise Christmas advent calendars and selection boxes for youngsters who have supported their local collection teams during the pandemic.

“They were really happy with the gifts and we are so grateful to the waste and recycling teams for everything they have done throughout the pandemic.”

Den added: “The drawings and thank you letters we have been receiving from the children on our round have really lifted our spirits throughout this pandemic and kept us going even when things were really tough.

“As Christmas is going to be so different this year, we wanted to spread a little festive cheer and thank the children and their families for all the support we’ve had from them.”