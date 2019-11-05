The first event takes place on Saturday, November 9, from 11am to 1pm, and there will be free parking for participants at Instow Cricket Club as well as hot drinks and biscuits at the end.

The event is supported by Instow Parish Council, Glorious Oyster, North Devon Cricket Club, Johns of Instow, Bideford Rotary, Quay Inn and North Devon Yacht Club.

We are hoping the beach clean will not only help to manage rubbish deposited by autumn tides but also act as a hub for individuals and organisations to come together as a community.

The Instow beach clean will be the second event we have worked with the estate on.

For two years we have been running a regular beach clean at Saunton which has been a fantastic success with participant crowds of up to 300 people coming together to target the beach.

As a result there has been a significant reduction of waste on the beach and a growing awareness of the plastics issue.

If you are a regular visitor to our North Devon beaches, you might assume that we've done all the beach cleaning we need to do.

On first glance there aren't lots of plastic bottles lying around. However, if you scratch the surface of the sand, there are thousands of micro plastics still waiting to be picked up.

At the latest beach clean at Saunton, 120 people joined us but we noticed their litter bags were a lot emptier than they used to be.

Most of the litter being picked up is smaller bits of plastic and fishing gear. However, this can all change after a winter storm which can bring in heaps of plastic from the sea.

Although beach cleans are not the solution to plastic pollution, they are a valuable tool in highlighting the far-reaching impact of plastic pollution, they help connect communities to their environment and are often the starting point for individual change.

Each piece of litter picked up is one less piece that could kill an innocent animal.

The positive changes of our actions are beginning to show. One survey reported a 53 per cent decrease in single-use plastic usage in the UK over the last year.

During our journey in tackling plastic pollution we have shifted our focus from just beach cleans to the sources of the problem. Most of our time is spent working with businesses, schools and awareness programs.

We've also seen an increase in groups organising litter picks inland too. If you live In Barnstaple be sure to search out the Litter Pickers group on Facebook, they target a different area every month.

Upcoming clean-up events:

November 9 - Instow beach, 11am-1pm - organised by PFND, Christies and partners.

November 10 - Barnstaple, Forches Tesco underpass, 12pm, organised by the Green Party.

November 12 - Film Night, Minimalism. A documentary about the important things, Georgeham Village Hall, doors 7.15pm, organised by Pickwell Foundation and Croyde Deckchair Cinema.

November 13 - Plastic Free Home Workshop, 1-5pm, The Stores, Croyde. £70pp to book contact manager@thestorescroyde.co.uk.

November 14 - Plastic free Woolacombe toy swap. For more information visit its Facebook page

November 24 - Westward Ho! slip way, 11am-1pm, organised by Plastic Free Torridge.

December 8 - Barnstaple, Vicarage Street car park (time TBC) Organised by the Green Party.