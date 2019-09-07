The new Artificial Grass Pitch (AGP) at Tarka Tennis Centre opens on Monday (September 9).

The new AGP will be the only full-sized artificial pitch for North Devon and Torridge. The full pitch space can be used for 11-a-side fixtures. It can be halved for nine-a-side fixtures and halved again for youth seven-a-side games and adult five or six-a-side matches.

Devon County FA are working in partnership with North Devon Council and leisure operator LEX Leisure to run new men's and women's six-a-side leagues and veterans leagues for over 35s.

North Devon Council leader, Councillor David Worden, said: "I am pleased to announce that our new FA-registered pitch has now been completed.

"Our officers have been working very hard to deliver this project on time for the start of the new season.

"It will be an excellent facility for these exciting new small sided leagues and for our local teams to play on throughout the year."

The pitch has been funded through successful bids to the Premier League, the FA Facilities Fund and Devon County Council. North Devon Council has also allocated S106 funding, which is paid to the council by developers as part of planning applications.

Interested teams can register their interest for the new six-a-side leagues, as well as the new veterans league.

Those wishing to host formal matches at the weekend or midweek training slots are advised to call or email Tarka Tennis Centre for more details.

All bookings are to be made through LEX Leisure by emailing tarka@lexleisure.org.uk or calling 01271 377701 to discuss availability.