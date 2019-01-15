North Devon Arena is closing after the premises were sold. Picture: North Devon Arena North Devon Arena is closing after the premises were sold. Picture: North Devon Arena

The North Devon Arena indoor family entertainment centre at Mullacott is closing after six years.

Owner Mick Carter has said it with sadness he is closing, but he wants to retire.

He told the Gazette: “I own the building and we are selling it because I am 71 and can’t carry on – I have had more come backs than Frank Sinatra.”

The business provided a roller skating rink, as well as skateboarding, soft play, a café and night time entertainment or venue hire.

Mr Carter said people had been interested in buying the business itself, but it seemed with Brexit looming banks were not prepared to lend the money, so he has sold the premises instead.

He revealed the new owners would be moving in on January 25 and would bring with them up to 20 jobs.

And on the North Devon Arena Facebook page he posted: “Most of you know the property has been up for sale for many years with or without the existing business.

“We have secured a purchaser for the property and land but not the existing business. The good news is the new local owners will be creating more jobs for the area.”

The entertainment centre remains open up until 4pm on Saturday (January 19) and all bookings up to that point will be honoured.

Anyone booked after that will be contacted and any deposits refunded.

People are welcome to drop in up to Saturday afternoon and say goodbye to the team.

Mr Carter built the premises in 2003 and opened it as The Fudge Tree Company, before selling that part of the business.