Taking place in its traditional slot on the last Sunday in June – Sunday, June 27 - the event has become one of the most popular in the country, thanks to a combination of a stunning coastal route and a uniquely challenging course.

The 2021 North Devon AONB Marathon & Half Marathon is being organised to be Covid-secure, despite the optimism around life returning to normal in 2021.

The event, which raises money for North Devon Hospice, is also single use plastic-free.

Jess Burford from the hospice fundraising team said: “We’re so grateful to be working with Plastic Free North Devon and Hydrapak.

“The Hydrapak Speedcup means we have reduced our use of disposable plastic cups and bottles, we now don’t need any disposable cups on the course, whereas previously we would have used over 6000. “And this is just one of many steps we are making to ensure the event has a positive impact on our wonderful environment.

“The race takes its name from the designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in which it takes place, and we are very fortunate to have this on our doorstep.”

It is hoped the event will be a celebration of sport, after a year of so much disruption.

Race director Simon Oliver said, “We are planning for the worst and hoping for the best. After the success of the 2020 North Devon Marathon and Half Marathon, we’re confident the event will be able to go ahead and it’ll be a chance for people to come together and safely enjoy a shared experience.”

The course starts and finishes in Woolacombe, taking runners on a tough but beautiful route including Baggy Point, Croyde beach, Saunton, Morte Point and Lee Bay.

The event has been a sell out every year and runners are recommended to sign up now to avoid disappointment.

Jess added: “Lots of people are discovering a new love of running and fitness this year, so this is a fantastic target to aim for if you’re just starting out.

“Not only will you be challenging yourself, you’ll be helping to support the hospice, as we care for local people affected by cancer and other incurable illnesses.”

Register now at northdevonmarathon.co.uk .