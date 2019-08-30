Going... Jean Rudd's head shave for North Devon Animal Ambulance. Picture: Tony Gussin Going... Jean Rudd's head shave for North Devon Animal Ambulance. Picture: Tony Gussin

Jean Rudd, who lives at Medard House sheltered housing in Barnstaple, underwent a full head shave on Thursday, August 29 and raised more than £400 as a result.

The retired chef said: "They do such a wonderful job and the only funding that they get is by donations and rain or shine they are out there rescuing all sorts.

"I thought about a head shave last year just to have it done and this year I thought why not make some money out of it?"

Jean also supports the charity through the year by helping her friend Rose White bake cakes for sale.

NDAA driver Diana Lewis said Jean was an amazing lady who did so much for the charity. She said: "She has supported us for years and had cats from us, some of the most difficult cases that would not have had a home otherwise.

"We could not exist as a charity without people like Jean."