Figures from Land Registry show Ilfracombe Holiday Village in Marlborough Road sold for £2,745,000 in January 2018.

The Old Rectory in Rackenford was the most expensive private property sold last year, and the second most expensive overall property, at £2,675,000.

West Country Dental Centre in Old Station Road, Barnstaple, and Port Mill Court in Barnstaple were the third and fourth most expensive sales.

The dental centre sold for £1.9million in July 2018 and the 58-flat retirement development Port Mill Court for £1,731,275 in October 2018.

Ashford Garden Centre, which was bought from Wyevale by St John’s Garden Centre in September 2018, was the fifth most expensive sale at £1,219,999.

Number 75A in Barnstaple High Street and Snurridge Farm in South Molton were the next most expensive sales, both selling for £1.2million in August and March respectively.

Private properties featuring in the top 20 most expensive in North Devon and Torridge include Hilltown Farm in Mariansleigh (£1.175m); Cliff Cottage on Woolacombe Esplanade (£1.169m); and The Old Rectory in South Molton (£1.1m).

The most expensive property sold last year in Torridge was Northway Farm at Horns Cross, and Northway Holiday Cottages (£1.92m).

Skern Lodge in Appledore sold for £1.55m in July last year and in the same month, Birchill Farm in Landkey sold for £1.456m.

The Nook, a nine-bedroom supported living home in Westward Ho!, also sold in two parts for £1.313m and £1.25m, in September.

Check out the interactive map above to see the most expensive properties sold in North Devon and Torridge last year.