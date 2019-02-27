The latest housing delivery test results showed between the two councils there were 890 houses built in 2017-18, which was 323 more than the amount required.

Between 2015 and 2018, there were 2,363 homes built in the two districts, which was 128 per cent more than the 1,844 homes required.

Councillor Pete Watson, TDC lead member for development, said: “Generally speaking we have seen good levels of housing development in recent years although the council can only assist this process in encouraging, facilitating and granting planning permission.

“It’s up to developers to determine the rate at which these are built out, with this final stage largely beyond the council’s control.

“It’s also important to take a longer view on statistics such as this and for example the current challenging economic and political environment has seen a 33 per cent reduction in development compared to last year. “The issue of affordable housing is also a key concern for Councillors, which in a high demand area such as ours we need to continue to work hard to improve.”

Leader of NDC, Councillor Des Brailey, added: “This is good news and demonstrates that the recently adopted local plan is helping to deliver enough homes to help accommodate our identified housing needs.

“The Government is not requiring us to take additional actions to address under delivery.”