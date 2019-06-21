The two district councils have successfully applied for European Maritime and Fisheries Funding (EMFF). The grant has been used to purchase 50 life jackets with built in Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacons (EPIRBs). The jackets will be distributed to the local fishing fleet and it is hoped the new design, developed with the help of representatives from the fishing industry, will encourage fishermen to wear safety equipment as part of their routine activity at sea. John Balls, chairman of the North Devon Fishermen's Association and skipper of the fishing vessel Aurora, said: