The Met Office has warned heavy snow is likely between 2pm this afternoon (Thursday) and 9pm this evening.

The warning said a band of rain from the south west will quickly turn to snow, becoming heavy in places. It is thought three-to-seven centimetres will accumulate within two to three hours.

As much as 10cm of snow is expected on high ground.

The warning from the Met Office said travel delays on roads are likely, and may even strand some vehicles and passengers. There may also be delays or cancellations to rail travel.