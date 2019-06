A cake and buffet evening is due to be staged to raise money for research into Alzheimer's Disease.

The event will be held at The Pier House, Westward Ho! on Sunday, June 23, starting at 5.30pm.

It is all part of the fundrasing efforts of Mandie Aviston, who recently took on the challenge of climbing Snowdon with some friends.

She said: "I recently climbed Snowdon at Midnight (Friday, June 7, in the horrific weather conditions) for Alzheimer's.

"Research for cures are ongoing and as a whole - the disease process is cruel for the family and the person with the diagnosis. As one of the many different types of dementia, Alzheimer's is one of the more commonly known in society.

"People I know close to me have been affected by Alzheimer's so this has a personal factor for me."

The climbing team consisted of Paul Gruber, Ally Gruber, Wanda Yeo and Mandie, with each aiming to raise £400, with the fundraising evening adding to their tally.

Mandie said: "There will be a small raffle also. A team effort and one of many fundraising events that myself and the three other trailblazers are holding over the coming month or two."

If you are unable to attend, you can still donate by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mandiesmidnightchallenge .