The trend has been shared across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, with the aim of showing people just how much or how little you have changed in 10 years.

We decided to give some North Devon places the then-and-now treatment and found it surprising just how much has changed.

Some of the forgotten gems in Barnstaple High Street at the time include Fiasco’s, Bradford and Bingley, Quiksilver, Somerfield, and D2.

Green Lanes, which had its entrance revamped in 2017, housed the likes of Topshop, BHS and a recently-closed Woolworths.

A boarded-up Woolworths was prominent on Bideford High Street as well, standing opposite department store Chopes.

We’ve also seen plenty of supermarkets pop up over the last decade. In 2009 there was no Tesco in Bideford and certainly not an Aldi or Lidl.

Barnstaple, meanwhile, still had Brian Fords, with the likes of Tesco and Asda nowhere to be seen.

A wealth of housing developments have sprung up in the last 10 years, with our slider showing the Old Bideford Road in Barnstaple before Glenwood Park.

There has also been a notable addition to Ilfracombe’s quay, with Damien Hirst’s Verity statue still three years away back in 2009.