Devon County Council wardens slapped a total of 7,601 penalty charge notices on vehicle windows across the region, with Barnstaple gaining the top number of 2,602.

Bideford saw 1,802 fines, Ilfracombe 1,091 and South Molton 466, with 306 handed out at Woolacombe.

The county parking attendants deal with on-street parking and the numbers do not include the public car parks managed by district or parish councils.

The data was obtained through a freedom of information request to Devon County Council by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

But nowhere in North Devon fell into the top 10 'most ticketed' streets, with Exeter claiming nine of the 10 spots.

Across the county, more than 70,000 notices were given out, with fines totalling more than £2million.

The top reasons for receiving a fine were parking in a restricted street, overstaying or parking without displaying a valid ticket.

Other reasons for tickets included parking in residents' permit areas, parking in loading bays or taking disabled spaces.