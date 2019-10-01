Crews from Bideford and Torrington tackled the blaze in Kingsley Road.

Upon arrival the premises were found to be smoke logged, although all the occupants were accounted for.

Crews got to work wearing four breathing apparatus and extinguishing the fire using two hose reel jets.

The main seat of fire was found to be in the rear bedroom of the ground floor flat.

Crews used a thermal imaging camera, small tools, a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear smoke and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots, making sure fire was fully extinguished.

The property was 30 percent fire damaged and suffered total smoke damage.

The cause of the blaze is still to be established and further fire investigations will take place this morning (Tuesday, October 1) during daylight hours.