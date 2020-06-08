As of June 7, there have been 128 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the two districts.

In Torridge, the district has 36 confirmed cases at a rate of 52.8 cases per 100,000 people – the lowest rate of any lower tier local authority in England.

There have been 92 confirmed cases in North Devon, which has an infection rate of 95.7 cases per 100,000 people.

The number of cases has actually decreased by one since last week due to a duplicate case.

The total number of confirmed cases in Devon stands at 822, with no new positive cases for the virus on either Saturday or Sunday.

It was the first time since March 12 that the county went two consecutive days without a new case being confirmed.

It follows reports on Friday that the estimated R Rate across the South West – which stretches from Cornwall to Gloucestershire – had risen to 1, but Director of Public Health for Public Health Devon, Dr Virginia Pearson, said that the R Rate rise didn’t reflect the situation on the ground in the county.

She said: “The R value is an important regional barometer based on modelling data, but while it provides an estimate of ongoing transmission, it alone cannot determine the rate of growth of coronavirus and does not accurately reflect Devon’s local data on the ground. As such it should be treated with a little caution.

“The South West R value spans from Isles of Scilly to Bristol, and while there have been hotspots in other parts of the region that increase the R value, Devon’s figures have remained low.

“We have the fifth lowest number of recorded cases when comparing Devon to all 150 upper tier local authorities and the consistency of the numbers suggest that levels have plateaued recently. That’s in part due to our residents adhering to lockdown, and heeding national guidance around staying home and social distancing. We have done well in that regard and need to keep that up.

“We continue to work closely with our Public Health and NHS colleagues to ensure the safety of our Devon residents, and we wait to hear the Government’s response to this latest R rate announcement.”

The COVID-19 cases are identified by taking specimens from people and sending these specimens to laboratories around the UK to be tested. If the test is positive, this is a referred to as a lab-confirmed case.

Confirmed positive cases are matched to ONS geographical area codes using the home postcode of the person tested.

The data is now shown by the date the specimen was taken from the person being tested and while it gives a useful analysis of the progression of cases over time, it does mean that the latest days’ figures may be incomplete.

Cases received from laboratories by 12:30am are included in the counts published that day. While there may have been new cases of coronavirus confirmed or people having tested positive, those test results either yet to reach PHE for adding to the dataset or were not received in time for the latest daily figures to be published.