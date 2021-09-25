'No Fuel' - Panic buying and fuel shortages hit North Devon
- Credit: Joseph Bulmer
Two out of Bideford's four petrol stations are closed this evening with huge queues disrupting traffic at the other two.
Reports are coming into the Gazette from across North Devon of petrol stations closing due to a lack of fuel.
One petrol station worker told the Gazette: "We would have been fine if it weren't for the panic buying."
In Bideford, Blights Garage on Clovelly Road remains open but some pumps have been closed and traffic is heavy in the area. It is the same situation at the Texaco Garage on Kingsley Road in Bideford.
Please bear in mind the situation may change but this information is correct as of 4.30pm on Saturday, September 25.
According to the Government panic buying and a shortage of delivery drivers has caused the current predicament.
Check back for updates on this story.
