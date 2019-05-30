Sam, 19 at the time of filming, was competing against other athletes in the Eliminator round of the obstacle course challenge when the deadly turning logs proved his Achilles heel again. He had scraped through the semi finals in 17th out of 20 after another log encounter that's saw him disqualified but having completed enough course to go through. READ MORE: Did Sam West make it through the Ninja Warrior UK semis after spinning logs horror story?This time he managed to step halfway across the logs before slipping and ending up clinging on limpet-like to a log as it spun around. Incredibly, after what seemed an eternity he was able to twist himself across the logs and escape the obstacle, with the rest of the course including a seven metre chimney climb taken in his stride. It means North Devon viewers can watch him in the grand final this Saturday (June 1) on ITV at 6.30pm. When asked by the presenter at the end of his odds-defying run what he was thinking, Sam said: