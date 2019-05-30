Ooh, steady - Sam West from Bideford meets his spinning logs nemesis non the Ninja Warrior UK Eliminator course. Picture: ITV/Rachel Joseph Ooh, steady - Sam West from Bideford meets his spinning logs nemesis non the Ninja Warrior UK Eliminator course. Picture: ITV/Rachel Joseph

Sam, 19 at the time of filming, was competing against other athletes in the Eliminator round of the obstacle course challenge when the deadly turning logs proved his Achilles heel again.

He had scraped through the semi finals in 17th out of 20 after another log encounter that's saw him disqualified but having completed enough course to go through.

READ MORE: Did Sam West make it through the Ninja Warrior UK semis after spinning logs horror story?

This time he managed to step halfway across the logs before slipping and ending up clinging on limpet-like to a log as it spun around.

Incredibly, after what seemed an eternity he was able to twist himself across the logs and escape the obstacle, with the rest of the course including a seven metre chimney climb taken in his stride.

It means North Devon viewers can watch him in the grand final this Saturday (June 1) on ITV at 6.30pm.

When asked by the presenter at the end of his odds-defying run what he was thinking, Sam said: "To be honest I wasn't really thinking, I'm a right calamity."

Speaking to the Gazette this week, he added: "When I was spinning around on that, all I was thinking was 'don't fall in the water, don't fall in the water', nothing else matters."

Sam, who works at Inspiration Fitness in Barnstaple, said he had been happy to return to the show this year and prove his success in reaching the final in 2018 was no fluke.

Sam West from Bideford tackles the Ninja Warrior UK Eliminator course. Picture: ITV/Rachel Joseph Sam West from Bideford tackles the Ninja Warrior UK Eliminator course. Picture: ITV/Rachel Joseph

He said: "I never do any training on any kind of Ninja warrior course - I have bars at home but some of those guys train full time, a lot of them are like professional athletes, so for me to come in and compete with them, I am happy with how I am doing.

"This weekend is definitely spectacular, I am really proud of myself with how I did and I hope that everyone who watches is equally proud of me."