On Saturday (June 1), viewers saw the Inspiration Fitness worker from Bideford complete the tricky first half of the grand final obstacle course. Sam, 19 at the time of filming and the youngest competitor, got further than he had in the 2018 final. The second part of the course saw three fiendishly-difficult obstacles before a 24-metre rope climb to the top of 'Mount Midoriyama'. Unfortunately Sam fell at the first obstacle on the second part of the course - a very difficult finger tip climb which claimed most of the remaining contestants. In fact, fellow Devonian Tim Champion from Exeter was the only one to reach the rope climb and he succeeded with a single second to spare to be named the UK's first ever Ninja Warrior champion. Speaking to the Gazette before the show aired, Sam said he had been keen to prove his success in reaching the 2018 final was no fluke. He said: