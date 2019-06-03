Bideford's Sam West in the final of Ninja Warrior UK. Picture: ITV/Rachel Joseph Bideford's Sam West in the final of Ninja Warrior UK. Picture: ITV/Rachel Joseph

On Saturday (June 1), viewers saw the Inspiration Fitness worker from Bideford complete the tricky first half of the grand final obstacle course.

Sam, 19 at the time of filming and the youngest competitor, got further than he had in the 2018 final.

The second part of the course saw three fiendishly-difficult obstacles before a 24-metre rope climb to the top of 'Mount Midoriyama'.

Unfortunately Sam fell at the first obstacle on the second part of the course - a very difficult finger tip climb which claimed most of the remaining contestants.

All of the Ninja Warrior UK final obstacles were tricky. Picture: ITV/Rachel Joseph All of the Ninja Warrior UK final obstacles were tricky. Picture: ITV/Rachel Joseph

In fact, fellow Devonian Tim Champion from Exeter was the only one to reach the rope climb and he succeeded with a single second to spare to be named the UK's first ever Ninja Warrior champion.

Speaking to the Gazette before the show aired, Sam said he had been keen to prove his success in reaching the 2018 final was no fluke.

He said: "I never do any training on any kind of Ninja Warrior course - I have bars at home but some of those guys train full time, a lot of them are like professional athletes, so for me to come in and compete with them, I am happy with how I am doing.

"This weekend is definitely spectacular, I am really proud of myself with how I did and I hope that everyone who watches is equally proud of me."

In 2018 Sam West fell at the salmon ladder obstacle in the final of Ninja Warrior UK, but he got past it this year. Picture: ITV/Rachel Joseph In 2018 Sam West fell at the salmon ladder obstacle in the final of Ninja Warrior UK, but he got past it this year. Picture: ITV/Rachel Joseph