Nightwalk returns for 2021 with brand-new venue

Published: 1:00 PM June 10, 2021

North Devon’s single biggest fundraising event, Nightwalk, is back for 2021. The ladies-only moonlit walk, supporting the work of North Devon Hospice, will take place on September 11 at a brand-new venue in the stunning grounds of RHS Rosemoor.

All North Devon Hospice events, including Nightwalk, were cancelled in 2020 due to coronavirus, which badly hit the charity’s ability to raise funds for the vital care provided. Now, local ladies will finally be able to step out together and enjoy a memorable evening, in support of those facing an incurable illness. An early-bird registration offer of just £12 is now open, but only until 20th June.

All North Devon Hospice events, including Nightwalk, were cancelled in 2020 - Credit: Andy Casey

Ali Hunt, from North Devon Hospice, said it felt amazing to finally announce Nightwalk’s return. “We are so thrilled that Nightwalk is back this year. After the difficulties we’ve all faced, it will be amazing to come together once more. Nightwalk is one of the biggest days of the year for so many, as over 1,000 local ladies step out for the cause. It was very much missed in 2020 so it feels incredible to bring the event back for 2021 bigger and better.”

She added that the brand-new venue, RHS Rosemoor near Torrington, will make this year’s event extra special. “This is Nightwalk, but not as you know it,” said Ali. “Local women will enjoy an evening of escapism as we meander through the woodland and immerse ourselves in a really unique experience. You will walk taller than the trees, as you walk in support of local people who are facing incurable illness.”

Kerry Milton, a nurse on North Devon Hospice’s Bedded Unit, has taken part in Nightwalk many times. She said she is looking forward to the evening, with everyone being together again.

“This feels like a really important moment on the road back to normality. Nightwalk was the first event that had to be cancelled at the start of the pandemic, so when we all step out together in September it will feel very special,” she said.

“I always look forward to Nightwalk because it’s a real celebration. It’s very humbling to see so many women walk together, in support of the patients and families we care for. I know that every woman I’m walking with is helping to improve quality of life for those in our community who are facing an illness such as cancer.”

Kerry added: “I’m also really excited about the new venue of RHS Rosemoor. It is going to be a magical evening, and I hope that local ladies sign up now to be part of it. It’s been a tough year for those of us on the front line, and we know the hospice has lost considerable fundraising due to the pandemic too, which of course is a worry. This is a chance to ensure we can be there for patients and families who rely on the care provided, during the most difficult times. So please sign up today.”

The ladies-only moonlit walk will take place on September 11 at brand-new venue RHS Rosemoor - Credit: NDH

Ali added that part of the beauty of the new venue was the ability to adapt to any rules which may be in place, she said: “RHS Rosemoor is a stunning location, but the layout also means we’re able to adapt, should any restrictions still be in place. Of course, we very much hope that we can walk together as normal, but we can also put in place any additional safety measures if needed. We are determined to make this an unforgettable evening, a real celebration after the turmoil that everyone has been through. We hope you will join in and walk taller than the trees for local hospice care.”

Register for Nightwalk 2021 for only £12. But hurry because this early bird offer only lasts until midnight on 21st June. Sign up today at nightwalk.co.uk