NHS

Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust

Hospital services in northern Devon

Public feedback meeting

Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust chief executive Suzanne Tracey will provide an overview of the work being done to develop future plans for our hospital services in northern Devon and the feedback received from local people as part of our engagement activity.

Everybody is welcome to attend.

Light refreshments will be available.

Wednesday 2 October 2019 6.30pm-8.00pm The Cedars Inn Bickington Rd Barnstaple EX31 2HE

Please email ndht.communications@nhs.net to RSVP and for more information.