NOTICE OF TRUST BOARD MEETINGS 2019-20

MEETINGS OF THE TRUST BOARD OF NORTHERN DEVON HEALTHCARE NHS TRUST

Thursday 2 May 2019

Thursday 4 July 2019

Thursday 5 September 2019

Thursday 7 November 2019

Thursday 2 January 2020

Thursday 5 March 2020

Please note that all Board meetings will commence at 10.00am

Members of the public are welcome to attend

VENUE

North Devon District Hospital

The Board Room, Chichester House, North Devon

District Hospital, Raleigh Park, Barnstaple, EX31 4JB

For further information and agenda papers, please refer to our website www.northdevonhealth.nhs.uk and follow the links to public meetings. Alternatively contact Ms G. Garnett-Frizelle on (01271) 311830, or email g.garnett-frizelle@nhs.net or Ms A Mayne on (01271) 322791, or email alicia.mayne@nhs.net