The special NHS Spitfire is set to fly over North Devon District Hospital at 3.05pm as it passes over hospitals in the South West.

The blue photo-reconnaisance Spitfire took flight during the final Clap for our Carers. After a warm reception, owners the Aircraft Restoration Company decided to leave the message on the aircraft for the rest of the flying season.

Now they are giving members of the public a chance to have the name of a loved one hand-written on to the Spitfire to raise money for NHS Charities Together.

People are advised to go to the Spitfire’s JustGiving page, and donate a minimum of £10, stating their loved one’s name and the reason for their nomination in the donation comment.

People can nominate to have a loved one's name hand-written on the NHS Spitfore. Picture: George Lewis Romain

Its aim is to lift the spirits of those across the UK, whilst also thanking the hospitals, communities and people who have been at the forefront of getting the country through the pandemic.

John Romain, founder and managing director of Aircraft Restoration Company, said: “The response to our initial flight over the last 8pm #clapforourcarers Thursday was incredibly humbling, with hundreds of people from the local community sharing how wonderful it was to not only see the Spitfire, but also to read the message emblazoned across its wings.

“After such a positive response we decided to leave the message painted on the Spitfire for the rest of the flying season, this is where the idea to hand write the names of the nation’s loved ones onto the aircraft to raise money for the NHS Charities Together began.”

The blue Spitfire was specifically built and used for photo reconnaissance during the conflict, carrying cameras instead of weapons.

The NHS Spitfire has an interesting history, which includes being flown and air-raced by the famous female ATA pilot Lettice Curtis. Lettice’s own signature can already be seen on the side of the aircraft.

For more information and to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/nhsspitfire