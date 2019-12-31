A statement from NHS Devon Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said all parts of the NHS system in Devon are 'very busy'.

Devon's NHS leaders are asking people to do what they can to prevent themselves becoming unwell, and make sensible decisions when it comes to choosing the right NHS service if they need help.

It recommends the following for situations which are not an emergency or life threatening.

Self care - best for minor illnesses such as colds, coughs, sore throat, small cuts or grazes, which can be treated by resting at home and using over-the-counter medicines.

People are asked to choose which service they need wisely.

Pharmacists - best for advice and treating illnesses like diarrhoea, earache, painful cough, sticky eye, teething and rashes, avoiding a trip to a GP or A&E. Click here to find your nearest pharmacy.

Use 111 - Calling 111 or using 111.nhs.uk is best if you are feeling unwell or are unsure, or if you need health advice and guidance in a non-life-threatening emergency.

GP services - The 111 service can arrange contact with a GP our of hours. Surgeries are also open until at least 6pm on December 31 and from 8.30am or earlier on January 2.

Minor Injury Units - provide non-urgent services for things like cuts, sprains, strains, bruises, itchy rashes and minor burns. You will be seen by an experienced nurse, without needing an appointment.