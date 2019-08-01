Iain Roy, director of facilities at Northern Devon Healthcare Trust will finish his career, as will his wife Sue, the trust's medical staffing officer. Between them they have worked for the NHS in North Devon for 35 years. Mr Roy joined the trust as director of facilities in 1999 and Mrs Roy joined in 2004. Mr Roy started his career in the NHS in 1980, when he became an apprentice engineer after finishing school in London. He worked at a variety of NHS trusts in the south of England before taking up the role of director of facilities at NDHT. In this role he oversaw the maintenance, capital, procurement, sterile services, EBME, medical records and switchboard teams, and the services provided by Sodexo - hotel services, portering, security and courier services. He has led NDHT through a series of capital building projects that have improved the environment for both staff and patients and gained award-winning recognition. He also led an ambitious £4.5 million energy project, which has reduced carbon emissions across NDHT's various sites and is now saving the Trust around £700,000 every year. He said said: