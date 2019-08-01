Iain Roy, director of facilities at Northern Devon Healthcare Trust will finish his career, as will his wife Sue, the trust's medical staffing officer.

Between them they have worked for the NHS in North Devon for 35 years.

Mr Roy joined the trust as director of facilities in 1999 and Mrs Roy joined in 2004.

Mr Roy started his career in the NHS in 1980, when he became an apprentice engineer after finishing school in London.

He worked at a variety of NHS trusts in the south of England before taking up the role of director of facilities at NDHT.

In this role he oversaw the maintenance, capital, procurement, sterile services, EBME, medical records and switchboard teams, and the services provided by Sodexo - hotel services, portering, security and courier services.

He has led NDHT through a series of capital building projects that have improved the environment for both staff and patients and gained award-winning recognition.

He also led an ambitious £4.5 million energy project, which has reduced carbon emissions across NDHT's various sites and is now saving the Trust around £700,000 every year.

He said said: "After 20 years working at NDHT, I'd like to say how proud I am of the facilities team.

"It's a big and diverse team that brings together a great bunch of people with an incredibly wide range of experiences - our services could not function without them.

"I'd also like to recognise how supportive the NHS is for developing careers and I'd like to thank all my managers and mentor who helped me on my career journey from apprentice to board level."

Before joining NDHT, Mrs Roy worked for an ambulance trust in Wales. Over the past 17 years at NDHT she has supported more than 1,000 new junior doctors to start work at the trust.

She has enjoyed seeing them all grow in their careers, with some of the doctors she helped during their first days, weeks and months at NDHT becoming consultants.

She said: "I love my job and I've had some wonderful years at NDHT - it's been really satisfying to welcome the next generation of doctors and be part of their career journey. I will miss it."

Suzanne Tracey, chief executive, said: "On behalf of everyone at NDHT, I'd like to thank both Iain and Sue for their years of service to NDHT and to the NHS. Their work has influenced the lives of so many of our staff, our patients and the wider community in northern Devon."

"With their children now grown up they will be taking some time out to travel, and I hope they can take a well-deserved break and enjoy all their future adventures together."