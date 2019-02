A fire engine from Barnstaple arrived at Newport Road at around 10.26pm to reports of smoke issuing from a property.

The crew confirmed the fire, caused by unattended cooking, was out on arrival.

An ambulance was called for the man suffering smoke inhalation, while the crew ventilated the property.

A D&S Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Duty of care was left with paramedics, and crews fitted smoke detectors in the property.”