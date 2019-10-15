The main car fire in Newport spread to another, also causing damage. Picture: North Devon News The main car fire in Newport spread to another, also causing damage. Picture: North Devon News

A vehicle was destroyed and another damaged after being set alight at Allen Bank in Newport on Monday, October 14 between midnight and 4.30am (crime reference CR/092924/19).

The front windscreen of another car parked in the road was smashed between 4am and 4.20am (CR/092862/19).

There was a further report of arson in Congrams Close, in which the front wheel arch of a vehicle was set alight, between 4am and 4.20am (CR/092863/19).

A motorcycle was pushed over and damaged in Barbican Road between 4.15am and 5.55am (CR/092874/19).

A windscreen in Allen Bank, Newport, was also smashed overnight on Monday, October 14. Picture: North Devon News A windscreen in Allen Bank, Newport, was also smashed overnight on Monday, October 14. Picture: North Devon News

Two men, aged 19 and 20, and a 21-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of arson and criminal damage.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting the above crime reference numbers.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.