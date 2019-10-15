Three people have been arrested on suspicion of arson and criminal damage after attacks on several cars in Barnstaple.

The main car fire in Newport spread to another, also causing damage. Picture: North Devon NewsThe main car fire in Newport spread to another, also causing damage. Picture: North Devon News

A vehicle was destroyed and another damaged after being set alight at Allen Bank in Newport on Monday, October 14 between midnight and 4.30am (crime reference CR/092924/19).

The front windscreen of another car parked in the road was smashed between 4am and 4.20am (CR/092862/19).

There was a further report of arson in Congrams Close, in which the front wheel arch of a vehicle was set alight, between 4am and 4.20am (CR/092863/19).

A motorcycle was pushed over and damaged in Barbican Road between 4.15am and 5.55am (CR/092874/19).

A windscreen in Allen Bank, Newport, was also smashed overnight on Monday, October 14. Picture: North Devon NewsA windscreen in Allen Bank, Newport, was also smashed overnight on Monday, October 14. Picture: North Devon News

Two men, aged 19 and 20, and a 21-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of arson and criminal damage.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting the above crime reference numbers.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.