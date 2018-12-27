Brave souls will be welcoming 2019 by joining a New Year’s Day dip at Westward Ho! next week.

On Tuesday, January 1, there will be a fancy dress dip at the beach, organised by Westward Ho! Business Association.

Meet at 10.30am at the slipway and run into the sea to blast away your hangover at 11am.

No wetsuits are allowed, and fancy dress is encouraged. There will be lifeguard and first aid cover for the event.

A spokesman for the business association said: “Victorian people used to travel for miles to come and dip in this wonderful place, just for its health properties.

“We can guarantee a smile, a warm glow (a long time after!) and a start of the year to remember.”

Find out more on the New Years Day Fancy Dress Dip event on Facebook.