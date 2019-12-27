Affinity Devon's Jean Sharples and Nicola Cann with (centre) Lisa Wallis from ChemoHero. Picture: Sarah Howells Affinity Devon's Jean Sharples and Nicola Cann with (centre) Lisa Wallis from ChemoHero. Picture: Sarah Howells

She has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the annual honours.

The founder of ChemoHero has worked tirelessly to set up the charity despite being diagnosed with cancer herself in 2012, aged just 29 years old.

She continues to fundraise and promote the charity at every turn, supported by her husband Rob and son Stanley.

Lisa said she was 'blown away' to be receiving the award, and said she was looking forward to a trip to Buckingham Palace.

Lisa Wallis, founder of ChemoHero. Lisa Wallis, founder of ChemoHero.

"I am absolutely blown away by receiving this award for my work in founding the charity ChemoHero," said Lisa.

"I hadn't expected such high recognition, and from the Queen - truly incredible.

"It's a real honour and I now can't wait to go to her garden party!

"I'm very poorly with cancer myself, so getting an award like this has really spurred me on to keep going and giving it my all in life.

"I hope it will inspire others to see that anything can be achieved when you work hard and put your mind into it.

"I would like to thank all my family, especially my husband for being by my side with my crazy ideas, all the ChemoHero team and all our sponsors and volunteers who believed in my idea of ChemoHero."

Since it was founded, the charity has distributed more than 1,000 'boxes of kindness' to patients undergoing chemotherapy at North Devon District Hospital.

They contain a variety of useful items and luxuries or treats that Lisa felt would have made her own treatment easier after she was first diagnosed.

Since discovering she had an invasive form of breast cancer in 2012, Lisa's example has seen her win a number of awards, most recently being named Fundraiser of the Year in the West Country Pride of Britain Awards.

After diagnosis she underwent a mastectomy and immediate reconstruction, as well as eight chemotherapy treatments and 15 radiotherapy treatments.

But two years later she developed secondary cancer and is now living with her condition but continues to work hard on behalf of the charity.

You can find out more about ChemoHero at https://www.chemohero.org/ .