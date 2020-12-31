New Year Honours: Arise Sir Geoffrey

Published: 5:00 PM December 31, 2020

Torridge and West Devon MP Geoffrey Cox has been knighted in the New Year Honours List.

Sir Geoffrey has been named a Knight Batchelor for ‘parliamentary and political service’ following 15 years as Torridge MP as well as two years as Attorney General until February 2020.

He advised two prime ministers during the Brexit process and was often in the public eye during the controversial prorogation of parliament and Commons exchanges.

He said of his knighthood: “It was a great privilege to serve as Her Majesty’s Attorney General and Advocate General of Northern Ireland, particularly at a time so critical to the nation’s future, and I am honoured to receive a knighthood from Her Majesty for that service.”

Outside politics Sir Geoffrey has enjoyed a distinguished legal career. He was called to the Bar at the Middle Temple in 1982, co-founded Thomas More chambers in 1992 and has been Head of Chambers since 2003. He was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 2003.