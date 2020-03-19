The first phase of the council’s tree planting strategy has seen nearly 50 trees, including lime, crab-apple and flowering cherry trees planted on council-owned land.

The positioning has also been designed to enhance the landscaping in these areas so they can be enjoyed by local communities that use the facilities.

The trees are being planted by Tivoli.

Councillor Peter Hames TDC’s lead member for climate change Action, said: “Our plan is to follow the initial phase by two larger and more wide-scale plantings phases, which will be announced in the coming months.

“It’s great that we’ve been able to bring some classic British trees back to the local landscape and apart from the carbon benefits we hope people will enjoy the visual impact they have for many years to come.”