New trail to explore this Easter Break at Northam Burrows

Published: 12:02 PM April 5, 2021

The team on Northam Burrows have introduced a new Covid safe trail to explore this Easter holiday at Northam Burrows Park in Torridge.

They coincide with the wider project of bringing improvements to the visitor centre and other facilities in the park.

This includes the reopening of the footpath between Westward Ho! and the burrows which was damaged during winter storms.

The audio trail consists of QR codes displayed on wooden posts and can be found along the South West Coast Path between the Burrows centre and the Skern road.

By scanning the QR codes with their smart phone people will be able to access an audio clip all about that particular area of the Burrows as well as a map showing where to discover the rest of the trail.

Visitors can learn fascinating facts about the local area and can visit as many or as few of the trail points as they like.

Under current lockdown rules people in England can meet outside in groups of up to six people and up to two households.

Northam Burrows is common land and home to many sheep, horses and wild birds and animals so we ask all visitors to keep their dogs under close control when visiting and to drop litter into bins provided or take it home with them.

Northam Burrows Country Park is open to vehicles from 7am to 10pm every day (toll charges apply from Friday, April 2).

Although the visitor centre is currently undergoing building works, we have provided temporary toilet facilities in Sandymere car park and both Le Petit café on wheels and Hocking’s ice cream vans can often be found on site with further takeaway facilities in nearby Westward Ho!

Lead Ranger Mike Day said: “Spring is the perfect time to come to the burrows and shake off those winter blues. Wildlife and plant species are also emerging, and the new trail will also give you a unique insight into this protected SSSI site.

“Please continue to act responsibly and observe the ongoing government Covid guidance and park rules while exploring our park.”