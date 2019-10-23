Users can even 'pull the pin' when it comes to opening the bottle. Picture: Matt Smart Users can even 'pull the pin' when it comes to opening the bottle. Picture: Matt Smart

The first batches of Pull the Pin - a rum infused with roasted hazelnuts and spices - are now on sale.

It has been handcrafted by Tom Foster and Kerry Carter, who decided to take the leap and start distilling their own rum after Tom left the armed forces.

Tom served for eight years with the 24 Commando Royal Engineers at Chivenor before being medically discharged last year.

The 28-year-old said pulling the pin became an apt metaphor with which to name the new drink.

"Pull the Pin for both of us is a metaphor for a lot of things," said Tom.

"I had to pull the pin on everything. I was in the military, got injured and was medically discharged, so my whole life came crashing down.

"I found a focus in this and it gave me a new look on life. I started pulling the pin when it came to negative situations, people and a workplace - it's about focusing on the good.

"In the military the term was used to mean a sort of 'blow out' after a lot of hard work before getting refocused again - but we do drink responsibly!"

Kerry and Tom say the new rum can be enjoyed in a number of different ways, whether it is on its own, with a mixer or even in a hot chocolate.

They already have plans for variations of the drink in the pipeline for the future.

Tom said: "We've always been fans of rum. I personally like it on the rocks and Kerry likes it mixed so it was just about trying to find a happy medium."

Kerry added: "We both love rum and creating things and wanted to create something that is of real quality.

"We wanted to do something for North Devon. It's such a lovely place and there are a lot of independent businesses and it is nice to be able to contribute towards that.

"We've seen gin become more celebrated and diverse and there's equal potential with rum, but there's so much that hasn't been explored."

To find out more, visit the Pull the Pin website.