New shop to open at Affinity Devon near Bideford

Published: 12:00 PM July 16, 2021

Affinity Devon has announced a new store will be opening at the shopping centre at the end of next week.

Josie’s Interiors, a self-described ‘quirky’ independent homeware brand offering ‘something a little different’ has been confirmed as the latest addition to the Affinity Devon line-up and will open its doors for business at 9am on Friday, July 23.

Since its launch in 2015, the local retailer has been on a mission to bring some added flair to Devon with its extensive range of range of on-trend homeware products and furnishings at high street prices.

Josie’s has gone from strength to strength over the past six years, during which time it has considerably expanded its presence online and from its flagship store in Bideford. Its latest outing at Affinity Devon marks a new chapter in the Josie’s Interiors success story.

For North Devon local and company owner James Webster, Josie’s has struck upon a winning formula based on building a team of product experts while working tirelessly to remain ahead of the fashion curve. Named after his beloved Grandmother, Josie’s aims to continue her legacy by bringing happiness and joy into people’s lives in everything it does.

You may also want to watch:

James Webster, Director at Josie’s Interiors, said: “A new store had been on the cards for some time, even before the pandemic. We’ve seen growing demand both online and offline and felt that now was the right time for us to kick on and increase our store footprint. Our customers really value being able to come and feel our products and so a new physical store felt like the best option for us.

“As a popular outlet destination with a strong retail line-up and broad customer base, we saw Affinity Devon as the ideal location for our latest venture. We pride ourselves on bringing a welcoming, personal touch to every customer interaction and are incredibly excited about what the future holds.”

As part of the launch of the new store, customers can be in with a chance of winning two £100 gift vouchers. For details on how to enter, please visit the Affinity Devon Facebook and Instagram pages. The prize winners will be announced on the eve of the store launch on 22nd July.

Nicola Cann, Marketing & Retail Liaison Manager at Affinity Devon, which is managed by Global Mutual, said: “Our focus is on curating a retailer line-up that reflects the tastes and needs of our customers. This latest addition to our retail line-up comes at an exciting time for Affinity Devon as the region continues to enjoy a surge in visitor numbers since the onset of the pandemic. By introducing a new, local homeware brand into our mix, we hope to provide a more well-rounded day out shopping experience for all.”