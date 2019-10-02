Renowned shoe retailer Clarks open the doors of a new outlet shop at the centre next week.

The retailer will be celebrating the opening with discounts and a competition, with the chance to win a free pair of shoes.

Centre manager Jean Sharples said: "We are very excited to have Clarks joining the centre, adding to our already established retail-mix.

"Following our first year of rebranding to Affinity, the new store opening joins our centre at an exciting time as we continue to strengthen our fashion outlet offering.

"We love to support trusted British brands and know that our loyal customers will appreciate the new addition as well as the discount prices Clarks will bring."

Lee Smith, head of sales at Clarks Outlet, said: "We are delighted to be opening our new store in Affinity Devon, Bideford.

"The shopping centre's location is ideal and the shopping and leisure offering is impressive and improving.

"The shop will look fantastic, we are really looking forward to showcasing this to customers in early October."