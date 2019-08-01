The Roundswell Enterprise Centre will be the first development at the new business park south of the A39. The centre is planned to be the flagship of the business park and will provide office and collaboration space for small and medium sized businesses. Tailored support will be available for entrepreneurs and the county council hopes to procure an expert operator to run the centre and deliver support for businesses. The funding follows successful bids to the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and the Heart of the South West Local Enterprise Partnership (HoTSWLEP) in addition to investment from the county council. The project is receiving up to £2.9 million from the England ERDF, while £2.15 comes from the HoTSWLEP's Local Growth Fund. Councillor Rufus Gilbert, DCC's cabinet member for economy and skills, said: