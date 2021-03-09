New Roof for Northam Burrows Visitor Centre

Published: 1:00 PM March 9, 2021

The refurbishment of Northam Burrows Visitor centre has continued at pace during February as part of a 14-week refurbishment project being undertaken by Pearce Construction.

Outwardly the most striking change has been the reinstatement of the roof which means that now the building is water-tight work to re-model the interior layout and fittings can move forward.

The roofing material combined sheet metal with welted standing seams to improve the weathering and resist ‘wind uplift’ in this coastal location.

The new roof now includes a vaulted ceiling and skylights to let more light into the building while also increasing the amount of space for exhibitions and displays.

An upgrade of the building’s electrics and heating systems will allow the building to be more energy efficient, environmentally friendly, and cheaper to operate. Interior walls have been moved as the new layout for the centre starts to take shape.

You may also want to watch:

In line with the re-use and recycle approach to the build the external wooden cladding to the building has also been removed and de-nailed ready for re-use or recycling. A lot of this natural material was in surprisingly good shape given its exposure to coastal weather and storms for almost 40 years.

Northam Burrows Visitor Centre now has a new roof - Credit: TDC

Piling and the laying of foundations for the modular café and facilities blocks have also been completed. Offsite construction of these is going well and on track for delivery to the site soon when cranes will be used to lift the modules into place.

Councillor Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin lead member for community, culture and leisure said: “The progress being made on the refurbishment of the centre is great news for locals and visitors to the area; we look forward to when we will hopefully be able to open up the economy for tourism later in the year!

“Passers-by will have noticed the outline of the new buildings starting to take shape and it’s great to see a re-use of materials as part of the construction. Works on improving the access road will also be part of future phases of the plan.”