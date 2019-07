The Cool Garden at RHS Rosemoor. The Cool Garden at RHS Rosemoor.

The Cool Garden will open at the Torrington gardens later this month.

The new garden is centered on the use of water and will feature plants with blue, white and pastel coloured flowers. The garden will be the first at Rosemoor to be designed around an ornamental water feature.

The garden has been designed by RHS Chelsea Flower Show gold medallist Jo Thompson, who said: "Situated in a location with some of the highest recorded annual rainfall in the UK, we wanted to harness the abundance of water, by channelling it to a particular part of the site.

"This is a good example of how gardeners need to embrace the conditions they have to work with and turn a potential problem into a focal point.

The Cool Garden at RHS Rosemoor. The Cool Garden at RHS Rosemoor.

"Having the opportunity to work on a flagship garden such as RHS Rosemoor is a real privilege, by being able to make a landscape that is openly accessible to everyone to see and enjoy and be inspired by."

The garden has been three years in planning, with construction starting in August last year.

Work was completed by Devon-based Rural Stonework and Landscapes using around 125 tonnes of Cornish stone from Trebarwith Quarry.

Planting is based upon a cool, pastel planting scheme and contrasts with the bold colours of the nearby Hot Garden, which features reds, oranges, purples and yellows and is a blaze of bright colour in summer.

The Cool Garden at RHS Rosemoor. The Cool Garden at RHS Rosemoor.

Around 2500 plants have been put in with around 50 per cent being recycled from the old Spiral Garden and the rest representing new plants to Rosemoor.

The official launch of the Cool Garden will take place during the first day of the Rosemoor Garden Flower Show on August 16, and will be opened by RHS director of horticulture Tim Upson.

RHS Rosemoor curator Jonathan Webster said: "Although we have natural streams at Rosemoor, we want to show our visitors how a designed landscape can help to deal with heavy rainfall.

"As well as the rills, the lower section of the garden will be a permeable resin bound gravel to help reduce water run-off, showing how visitors can be inspired to find solutions at home."