New recycled plastic tables installed at Victoria Park
- Credit: Graham Hobbs
Bideford resident Tonia Quance has brought some extra colour to Victoria Park, with a set of recycled plastic activity tables.
The tables – supplied by Yorkshire-based firm British Recycled Plastic – took pride of place in October.
Keen to add some playful and practical outdoor furniture to the popular park, Tonia went about raising funds for ten tables that would appeal to children and adults alike.
An inclusive day was organised on Saturday, October 16, to commemorate ‘The Opening of the Games Tables’ in Victoria Park, with some notable figures from the town making a special appearance.
“We had a wonderful day. Everyone loves the tables, our local Mayor and Mayoress were in attendance, plus various councillors,” said Tonia.
“We had entertainment in the form of chess pieces – a Knight and a Castle. It was truly a great day, and the sun shone for us too. We couldn’t be happier with the tables; they will be enjoyed for generations to come.”
As an environmentally friendly addition to the park, recycled plastic was the perfect choice for the tables, and British Recycled Plastic was delighted to play its part in the project.
The independently owned company has just launched a brand-new website and continues to be a market leader in recycled plastic products that divert waste away from landfill.