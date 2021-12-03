News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

New recycled plastic tables installed at Victoria Park

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 2:56 PM December 3, 2021
The new activity tables in action

The new activity tables in action - Credit: Graham Hobbs

Bideford resident Tonia Quance has brought some extra colour to Victoria Park, with a set of recycled plastic activity tables. 

The tables – supplied by Yorkshire-based firm British Recycled Plastic – took pride of place in October. 

Keen to add some playful and practical outdoor furniture to the popular park, Tonia went about raising funds for ten tables that would appeal to children and adults alike. 

Local councillors enjoyed some chess on the new activity tables

Local councillors enjoyed some chess on the new activity tables - Credit: Graham Hobbs

An inclusive day was organised on Saturday, October 16, to commemorate ‘The Opening of the Games Tables’ in Victoria Park, with some notable figures from the town making a special appearance. 

“We had a wonderful day. Everyone loves the tables, our local Mayor and Mayoress were in attendance, plus various councillors,” said Tonia. 

“We had entertainment in the form of chess pieces – a Knight and a Castle. It was truly a great day, and the sun shone for us too. We couldn’t be happier with the tables; they will be enjoyed for generations to come.” 

As an environmentally friendly addition to the park, recycled plastic was the perfect choice for the tables, and British Recycled Plastic was delighted to play its part in the project. 

Tonia Quance models with two giant chess pieces

Tonia Quance models with two giant chess pieces - Credit: Graham Hobbs

Most Read

  1. 1 Heddon Valley crowned top of winter walks table
  2. 2 Council forms group to tackle North Devon housing crisis
  3. 3 160 traders at this year's Christmas Market in Braunton
  1. 4 Loud music man fined after breaching official order
  2. 5 Holsworthy link mental health centre looks set to close permanently
  3. 6 Bideford Christmas Light Switch On dates announced
  4. 7 Q&A with Latitude 48's Liam Fairlie - A haven for Barnstaple's music scene
  5. 8 OPINION: Could you breath only through a straw? - North Devon Hospice
  6. 9 Christmas lights, free parking and late night shopping in Barnstaple
  7. 10 OPINION: Carbon Colonialism, COP26 and Black Friday - Daisy Snow

The independently owned company has just launched a brand-new website and continues to be a market leader in recycled plastic products that divert waste away from landfill. 

Bideford News
North Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A previous North Devon Drive-In organised by Ilfracombe Round Table

Christmas Drive-In Cinema coming to Barnstaple

Joseph Bulmer

person
ndg-policeman

Indecent exposure near Barnstaple park under investigation

Joseph Bulmer

person
North Devon’s Christmas Farmers Markets are returning to The Big Sheep for 2021 and this year will be extra special

North Devon’s Christmas Farmers Markets back at The Big Sheep for 2021

Joseph Bulmer

person
Ivan Huxtable and Ali Hunt from the North Devon Hospice

Sons remember Exmoor legend at Light Up a Life

Joseph Bulmer

person