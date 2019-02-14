The new branch, which will be in Whiddon Valley Stores in Coppice Close, is set to open on Monday, March 18.

The Coppice Close Post Office will be open from 6.30am to 9pm on weekdays, and 7am to 9pm on weekends.

An information letter from Post Office’s area network change manager Matthew Walls said: “The service will be one of our local style branches with a low-screened, open-plan Post Office service point carefully integrated into the retail counter.

“Customers will be able to carry out a wide range of Post Office transactions alongside retail purchases.

“The new service will offer long opening hours, with the Post Office opening hours in line with the retail business.”

The Coppice Close branch will be the third in Barnstaple, with stores in the High Street and Forches Avenue.