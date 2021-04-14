New Pebbleridge Kitchen arrives on Northam Burrows

Published: 1:00 PM April 14, 2021

The units were prepared off-site and have been craned into position - Credit: TDC

The Modular Café and Kitchen units have now been delivered and installed at the Northam Burrows Visitor Centre site as the final layout of the facilities starts to emerge.

The units were pre-assembled off-site and were craned into position ready for final fitting out and connection to utilities.

The exterior of the units will now be clad in timber in the coming weeks as part of the design aimed at reducing the visual impact of the structures and blending them with the natural surroundings.

The glass frontages and outdoor seating will both contribute to a unique spot to stop for a rest and refreshments for visitors to the area.

The Council are also pleased to announce that the Food Franchise has been let to the Owners of The Royal George in Appledore and the new Café will open as the ‘Pebbleridge Kitchen’.

You may also want to watch:

While the menu is still being finalised, the intention is to operate as a family friendly venue with both snacks and more substantial meals including vegan and vegetarian options.

Royal George and Pebbleridge Kitchen owner Garth Hughes said: "We’re thrilled to be working with TDC and the Rangers on this exciting new opportunity. With spectacular views of the ocean and Lundy Island, we feel privileged to offer homemade and locally sourced meals, including terrific coffee and cakes, breakfast baps, seafood, and our own pizzas. We’re planning to open 7 days a week, all year round and look forward to welcoming everyone to Pebbleridge Kitchen."

Adrian Redwood Major Projects and Estates Manager said: “It’s fantastic to see the structural elements of this project progressing well and that Pearce Construction have been able to maintain the schedule we envisaged. We’re looking forward to working with Garth and his team and to the economic boost and additional jobs this venture will bring to the local economy.”