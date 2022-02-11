New North Devon Surf and Music Festival announces line-up

The Wavelength Spring Classic, a brand-new music festival celebrating live music, surf, skate, ride and van culture will run from Woolacombe Down on May 27-30, 2022.

The festival will showcase a range of high-profile acts alongside local musicians, live fire cooking feasts and demonstrations, as well as a show and shine area for those van and motor lovers. During the day people can enjoy the event surfing competition, skating demonstrations, local nature trails, children’s activities, and much more.

The event has been organised by Wavelength, best known for its heritage surf magazine, and more recently other credible events including the Drive-in cinema in North Cornwall, and the highly regarded Blue Earth Summit in Bristol.

UK Disco favourites Crazy P have been announced as the Saturday music headliner, with a string of highly regarded and tipped acts and artists in support including Porij, Anchorsong, Falle Nioke, Far Caspian and Low Island. The festival is also supporting a range of local artists with stage slots already confirmed for local up and coming band Shake the Geek, and local shanty crew Anchor’s Aweigh.

The festival will showcase a range of high-profile acts alongside local musicians, live fire cooking feasts and demonstrations, as well as a show and shine area for those van and motor lovers - Credit: Wavelength

“Wavelength has a 40-year heritage with an engaged audience and we’re really excited to bring together all the key components we see for the perfect weekend in one of the most beautiful spots in the country. There aren’t many festivals where every camper will get a seaview!” Said Wavelength and event director Linley Lewis.

The organisers have been working closely with the National Trust and have been developing the concept with key members of the local surf and wider community. The event is the first of its kind to come to the Woolacombe area for a long period of time and promises to be a fine celebration for the local community, as well as providing a good boost to the local economy.

“It’s great to see an event like this come to Woolacombe, we’re all super excited to be involved and will be helping out to organise the surf comp onsite” said Steve Adams, chair of the Woolacombe boardriders.

With sustainability and impact of utmost importance the organisers are aiming for a single plastic use free site, have promised to pledge 1% of event ticket revenue to local community projects, are focussing on as much carbon reduction as possible, and committing that any remaining carbon impact will be calculated and offset.

The event will be held on the environmentally significant Woolacombe Down, the organisers have also gone through ecological impact assessments, and the event will be used to provide land regeneration revenues to the National Trust site, with key wildlife habitat areas being roped off and left alone. To keep traffic impact as reduced as much as possible the organisers are giving the incentive for people to carpool, will put on a bus service from Barnstaple train station, and are encouraging to people to arrive by road and motor bike.

The early bird tickets are now on sale, and include a mixture of weekend passes, as well as camping, glamping and van upgrade options, with discounts for children and families. For more information, and to book tickets sign up on https://springclassic.co.uk/ Locals can get a 10% discount by using the code Local10 at checkout.